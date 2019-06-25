Football: Derby give Chelsea nod to open managerial talks with Lampard

REUTERS: Derby Country have given Chelsea permission to speak to their current manager Frank Lampard about the possibility of taking over at Stamford Bridge, the Championship club said on Tuesday (Jun 25).

Lampard has emerged as the favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, after the Italian joined Serie A champions Juventus earlier this month.

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions," Derby said in a statement, adding they would not comment further until it was appropriate to do so.

Lampard, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League as a player at Chelsea, led Derby to the Championship playoff final last season in his first year in management.

