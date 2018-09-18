Football: Derby manager Lampard fined after being sent off

LONDON: Derby County manager Frank Lampard was fined 2,000 pounds by the English Football Association on Tuesday (Sep 18) after admitting to a misconduct charge.

The former Chelsea midfielder was sent to the stands during his team's 1-0 Championship defeat by Rotherham United on Saturday for leaving his technical area to argue with a match official.

"Derby County manager Frank Lampard has been fined 2,000 pounds after he admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty," the FA said in a statement.

The 40-year-old Lampard, who was capped 106 times by England, took his first managerial role in May and has guided Derby to seventh place in the Championship after seven matches.

