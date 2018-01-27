Football: Diabate's debut double helps Leicester into FA Cup last 16

LONDON: Fousseni Diabate scored twice on his Leicester City debut as the Foxes cruised to a a 5-1 win over Peterborough United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (Jan 27).

Any hopes third-tier Peterborough might beat create an upset lasted all of nine minutes, with Diabate's opening goal followed by two more from Kelechi Iheanacho that gave the Foxes a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Peterborough's Andrew Hughes pulled one back in the 58th minute but it was no more than a consolation goal.

Diabate, who arrived at the King Power Stadium from French Ligue 2 club Gazelec Ajaccio earlier this month, scored his second and Leicester's fourth in the 87th minute before Wilfred Ndidi made it 5-1 in stoppage-time.

"It's a lovely competition to play in. It was a good team performance," Iheanacho told BT Sport. "I have been waiting for an opportunity to take my chance and this was it."

Iheanacho and Diabate combined to break the deadlock, the former's pass allowing the 22-year-old to run into the box before finishing with his left foot.

Former Manchester City striker Iheanacho curled in Leicester's second and made it 3-0 when he volleyed home a Christian Fuchs cross.

Hughes scored from a corner as Leicester conceded their first goal of 2018 but that was merely a blip, Diabate making it 4-1 before Ndidi scored with the last kick of the match.

Peterborough may have bowed out, but several lower league clubs remain involved in the tournament.

They include fourth-tier Newport County, who will hope the 'Magic of the FA Cup' comes to Rodney Parade when they welcome eight-times winners Tottenham Hotspur to south Wales later on Saturday.

Meanwhile Liverpool will look to reach the last 16 at the expense of West Browmich Albion in an all-Premier League clash at Anfield with Southampton and Watford involved in Saturday's Cup tie at St Mary's.

Chelsea face Newcastle in another all-Premier League clash on Sunday when league leaders Manchester City continue their bid for an unprecedented quadruple away to second-tier Cardiff.