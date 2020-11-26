Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack, aged 60

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina football legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday (Nov 25), his lawyer said.



Maradona, 60, recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.



He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.



Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's death.



Retired Brazilian football star Pele mourned the death of the Argentine great.



"Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above," he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.



Italian football club Napoli said the death of its former star was a "devastating blow" for both the city and the club.

"We are in mourning," said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. "We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock."

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title.



Argentinian football legend Diego Armando Maradona reacts to fans during his first training session as coach of Dorados at the Banorte stadium in Culiacan, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, Mexico September 10, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

FROM SLUMS TO WORLD CUP GLORY

Rising to stardom from a grimy Buenos Aires slum to lead Argentina to World Cup victory, Maradona was a rags-to-riches story in his soccer-mad homeland and gained the iconic status of fellow Argentines Che Guevara and Evita Peron.



One of the most gifted football players in history, Maradona's pinnacle of glory came when he captained Argentina to win the World Cup in 1986, before plunging to misery when he was kicked out the 1994 World Cup for doping.



Years of drug use, overeating and alcoholism truncated a stellar career and altered his appearance from the lithe athlete who could slalom effortlessly through teams to a bloated addict who nearly died of cocaine-induced heart failure in 2000.

Diego Maradona as coach of the Argentine national team. (Photo: Henri Szwarc/Abaca/Sipa USA via AP Images)

But he reinvented himself in a stunning comeback in 2008 as coach of the Argentina team, persuading managers that with sheer charisma he could inspire the team to victory, despite a lack of coaching experience.

A magician with the ball - deceptively quick and a visionary passer - Maradona is considered by some as the greatest soccer player ever, edging out that other great, Brazil's Pele. In Argentina, he was worshipped as El Dios - The God - partly a play on words on his number 10 shirt, El Diez.

He was largely responsible for Argentina's World Cup victory in 1986 in Mexico, scoring two famous goals in one game against England in the quarter-finals.

The first was a notorious goal scored with his fist, and the second, where he dribbled past half the England team, is often called the goal of the century.

"It was partly by the hand of God and partly with the head of Maradona," he said of his opener in the 2-1 win.