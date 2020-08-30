Football: Dolberg delights as Nice beat Strasbourg, Rennes edge Montpellier

REUTERS: Striker Kasper Dolberg netted twice as Nice won 2-0 at Strasbourg to grab the early-season lead in Ligue 1 on Saturday (Aug 29).

Nice, who had six players booked during the encounter, top the table with six points after two games.

Paris St Germain will begin their bid for an eighth Ligue 1 title in nine years on Sept. 10 after being granted an extended break to recover from last Sunday's Champions League final, in which they were beaten by Bayern Munich.

Denmark's Dolberg broke the deadlock with a 37th-minute penalty after Lamine Kone brought down Eddy Sylvestre, and the 22-year-old added a delightful lob in the second half to complete the scoring.

Dolberg was also one of six Nice players who were shown a yellow card. Kone and Alexander Djiku from Strasbourg were also booked.

In Saturday's early game, Rennes beat Montpellier 2-1 at home as both sides finished with 10 men following a feisty encounter.

Rennes took the lead in the 22nd minute through a Damien Le Tallec own goal before Florent Mollet was sent off for the visitors when his yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Faitout Maouassa was upgraded to a red by the video assistant referee (VAR).

With less than 20 minutes remaining, Rennes winger Martin Terrier also received his marching orders for a rough tackle on Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde.

The home side still doubled their advantage four minutes later through Eduardo Camavinga. Laborde pulled a goal back with a stoppage-time header, but Rennes held on to win.

