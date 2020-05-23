Football: Dominant Hertha rout Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Hertha Berlin celebrated their second successive win since the Bundesliga resumed after a fine performance gave them a 4-0 home derby victory over Union Berlin on Friday.

Hertha brushed aside their city rivals thanks to second-half goals from Vedad Ibisevic, Dodi Lukebakio, Matheus Cunha and Dedryck Boyata to follow up Saturday's 3-0 win at Hoffenheim when the league restarted after two months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Played behind closed doors, the result lifted Hertha one place up to 10th on 34 points from 27 games while promoted Union, who won the reverse fixture in November 1-0 thanks to a late penalty, stayed 12th on 30 points.

In Saturday's standout fixtures, champions and league leaders Bayern Munich are at home to Eintracht Frankfurt while second-placed Borussia Dortmund visit Vfl Wolfsburg.

