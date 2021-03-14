Football: Dortmund back in Champions League race with 2-0 win over Hertha

DORTMUND, Germany: Borussia Dortmund scored twice in the second half in a 2-0 victory over visitors Hertha Berlin on Saturday to grab their third Bundesliga win in the last four games and move back into fifth place.

Julian Brandt tried his luck from 25 metres in the 54th minute and Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein completely misjudged the ball as it flew through his hands and into the goal.

Sixteen-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko then fired in from a tight angle in stoppage time for his third goal of the season.

Dortmund, who are through to the Champions League quarter-finals, had the upper hand throughout and also hit the woodwork three times through captain Marco Reus in the first half, Mo Dahoud's deflected cross on the hour and Giovanni Reyna's 89th-minute close-range effort.

Reus was clumsily felled from behind by Vladimir Darida in the 81st minute with the Czech given a straight red card and the Dortmund captain taken off injured a little later.

The win lifted Edin Terzic's team, who lost 4-2 to Bayern Munich last week, back into Champions League contention and into fifth place on 42 points, one behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, who take on RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Bayern are top of the table on 58 points, five ahead of second-placed Leipzig.

