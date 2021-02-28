Football: Dortmund back in top five with second win in a row

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

DORTMUND, Germany: Borussia Dortmund scored three second-half goals to ease past struggling Arminia Bielefeld 3-0 on Saturday, claiming their second straight win in the Bundesliga and climbing back into fifth place.

Mo Dahoud broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart with a low shot from 18 metres, after the hosts had dominated the first 45 minutes with more than 70per cent possession in some stretches of play.

Jadon Sancho made it 2-0 with a well-taken 58th minute penalty, confirming his fine form with his sixth league goal.

Brazilian teenager Reinier notched his first ever Bundesliga goal to help lift Dortmund to fifth place on 39 points, three behind Eintracht Frankfurt. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Ruhr valley club have now won their last three games in all competitions, including a 3-2 win at Sevilla in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

