Football: Dortmund beat Augsburg 3-1 for first win in four games

DORTMUND, Germany: Borussia Dortmund snapped a three-match winless streak by easing to a 3-1 win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday (Jan 30).

Augsburg completely outplayed the Dortmund defence in the 10th minute with a deep cross finding Marco Richter who then quickly fed unmarked Andre Hahn in the box to fire in.

The hosts, who then dominated the rest of the game, could have levelled soon after but Erling Haaland thundered his penalty on the crossbar, with the shot so hard that the ball bounced off the woodwork and landed outside the box.

Their dominance paid off, however, in the 26th minute when captain Marco Reus floated a free kick into the box and Thomas Delaney headed in an equaliser.

Jadon Sancho then slotted in from a quick break to make it 2-1 in the 63rd before Haaland forced Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai to score an own goal when he deflected the Norwegian's cross into his own net.

Dortmund climb back up to fifth on 32 points, 13 behind leaders Bayern Munich, and three behind second-placed RB Leipzig, who take on Bayer Leverkusen, also on 32, later on Saturday.



