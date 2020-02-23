Football: Dortmund beat Werder 2-0 as Haaland keeps up scoring run

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund beat strugglers Werder Bremen with second-half goals from Dan Axel Zagadou and teenage sensation Erling Haaland on Saturday (Feb 22) to climb into second place in the Bundesliga with their fifth win in the last six league games.

Zagadou volleyed in from a corner in the 52nd minute and 19-year-old Haaland tapped in for his ninth league goal in six Bundesliga matches in the 66th to continue his sensational scoring run since joining in the winter.

Haaland, who had also struck twice in the 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in the Champions League in midweek, becomes the first player to score nine in his first six league games in Germany.

The Norwegian has scored a total of 12 goals in eight games in all competitions for the Ruhr valley club.

Dortmund, who struggled in the first half against a hard-working Werder, found their rhythm after the break and could have scored several more.

Werder managed to keep up for about an hour and had Haaland under control but ran out of steam as Dortmund moved up to 45 points, ahead on goal difference of RB Leipzig who were taking on Schalke 04 later.

Borussia Moenchengladbach conceded a stoppage-time equaliser after missing numerous chances, hitting the woodwork and having a penalty saved by outstanding Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann, to draw 1-1 and stay in fourth with a game in hand.

Hertha Berlin sank deeper into trouble after losing 5-0 at home against Cologne. Jhon Cordoba and Florian Kainz scored twice each for the visitors, leaving Hertha, who last week saw coach Juergen Klinsmann walk out after only 76 days in charge, in 14th place, six points above the relegation playoff spot.

Werder are anchored in 17th place following their sixth consecutive home defeat, a point above last-placed Paderborn. Bayern Munich are top on 49 points after their 3-2 win over Paderborn on Friday.

