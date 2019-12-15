Football: Dortmund crush Mainz 4-0 to make it three wins in a row

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund eased past Mainz 05 4-0 on Saturday to notch their third straight league win and tighten their hold on third place in the Bundesliga.

Days after advancing to the Champions League knockout stage, captain Marco Reus put the visitors ahead with a thundering first-half shot, and Jadon Sancho grabbed his eighth league goal in the 62nd to double their lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The England international also hit the post after Thorgan Hazard made it 3-0 with a fine shot in the 69th. A Nico Schulz low drive six minutes from time capped a strong Dortmund performance.

Dortmund are third on 29 points, two behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, who travel to VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, and two ahead of fourth-placed Bayern Munich. RB Leipzig, second on 30, can go top with a win over Fortuna Duessldorf later on Saturday.

