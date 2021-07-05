Football: Dortmund reportedly chasing Netherlands' Malen as Sancho replacement

BERLIN: Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to spend some of the €85 million (US$100 million) they are set to receive for Jadon Sancho on Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven.

Sancho, 21, is set to leave Dortmund, who have agreed a transfer with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to magazine Kicker and Dortmund-based newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund are chasing Malen, 22, who played in all four of his country's Euro 2020 games, creating two assists.

The centre forward scored 27 goals last season with ten assists in 45 games for PSV.

Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries is also reportedly being courted by Inter Milan.

"It was already clear before the summer that they could go abroad, and I still expect that now," PSV's German coach Roger Schmidt told Dutch paper De Telegraaf.

Advertisement