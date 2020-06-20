Football: Dortmund win at Leipzig to secure second place in Bundesliga

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LEIPZIG, Germany: Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat closest challengers RB Leipzig 2-0 away on Saturday (Jun 20) to wrap up second place in the Bundesliga.

The Norwegian teenager kept up his sensational scoring run since his January arrival with his double taking his tally to 13 goals in 10 German League starts.

The victory guaranteed Dortmund would finish runners-up behind Bayern Munich for the fifth time in the last eight years as Leipzig, the only team that could catch them, needed at least a point to have a chance of finishing second.

Instead, Dortmund advanced to 69 points while Leipzig stayed in third place on 63 with just one more match to play next Saturday.

A berth in next season’s Champions League is all but confirmed for Leipzig despite the defeat, after Bayer Leverkusen also lost on Saturday.

