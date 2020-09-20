Football: Dortmund young guns sparkle in opening win over Gladbach

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice and teenager Giovanni Reyna added another as they cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their season opener on Saturday (Sep 19).

The 20-year-old Haaland scored a 54th minute penalty, awarded for a foul on Reyna, and bagged another with a sensationally quick counter-attack and a Jadon Sancho assist as Dortmund utilised their fearsome youthful attacking weapons.

Reyna opened the scoring, after combining perfectly with his fellow 17-year-old Jude Bellingham in the 35th minute. His first league goal made him Reyna the second youngest American to score in the league after Christian Pulisic.

The hosts, playing in front of a crowd limited to 9,300 fans in their 80,000-capacity stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions, also hit the crossbar with a Sancho header.

Champions Bayern Munich launched their title defence with an impressive 8-0 demolition of Schalke 04 on Friday.

