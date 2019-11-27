Football: Dramatic comeback sends Mourinho's Spurs into last 16

LONDON: Tottenham battled back from two goals down to beat Olympiakos 4-2 and qualify for the Champions League last 16 as manager Jose Mourinho enjoyed a dramatic home debut on Tuesday.

Dele Alli gave last season's runners-up hope of a comeback on the stroke of half-time after the Greek visitors netted twice early on, before a Harry Kane double and Serge Aurier's 73rd-minute goal completed the comeback.

Spurs will finish second in Group B behind Bayern Munich, who secured top spot with a game to spare by thrashing Red Star Belgrade 6-0.