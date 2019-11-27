Football: Dramatic comeback sends Mourinho's Spurs into last 16

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (right) congratulates Dele Alli as he leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiakos. (Ben STANSALL/AFP)

LONDON: Tottenham battled back from two goals down to beat Olympiakos 4-2 and qualify for the Champions League last 16 as manager Jose Mourinho enjoyed a dramatic home debut on Tuesday.

Dele Alli gave last season's runners-up hope of a comeback on the stroke of half-time after the Greek visitors netted twice early on, before a Harry Kane double and Serge Aurier's 73rd-minute goal completed the comeback.

Spurs will finish second in Group B behind Bayern Munich, who secured top spot with a game to spare by thrashing Red Star Belgrade 6-0.

