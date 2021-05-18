Football: Draxler pens new three-year deal with Paris St Germain

LONDON: Julian Draxler has signed a three-year contract extension with Paris St Germain, the French club announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old joined PSG from Wolfsburg in January 2017 and was approaching the final month of his deal before reaching a new agreement until June 30 2024.

Draxler, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, has won three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups during his time at the Parc des Princes.

He missed almost two months through injury earlier this season but has featured regularly in the title run-in for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The German has scored four goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, and a total of 24 goals in 172 games during his time at the club.

