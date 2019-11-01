Football: Dutch duo spark Arsenal rout of Czechs in Women's Champions League

PARIS: Dutch duo Danielle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema both scored hat-tricks as Arsenal crushed Slavia Prague 8-0 for an 11-2 aggregate win in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Thursday (Oct 31).

Jill Roord and a Kim Little penalty compounded the misery for the Czech visitors in the second leg tie.

Miedema, who scored four times in the first leg last week, now has 10 goals for the season, one ahead of Lyon's Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg.

Elsewhere, Lee Alexander saved three shoot-out penalties to take Glasgow to their second quarter-final after a 2-2 draw with Brondby of Denmark.

Paris Saint-Germain also went into the quarter-finals as a 3-1 home win over Breidablik of Iceland gave the French side a 7-1 aggregate win.

On Wednesday, Hegerberg scored twice in a 7-0 win over Hjorring of Denmark to take her to a new record of 53 goals in the tournament.

The 24-year-old had equalled the previous record of 51 held by Germany's Anja Mittag in the first leg which the defending champions won 4-0 earlier this month.

Hegerberg, playing her 50th game in the competition, then hit the record-setting goal in the 12th minute of the second leg before adding another on the night.

In the closest tie of the round, Atletico Madrid knocked out Manchester City for the second year running, to reach their first quarter-final.

Level 1-1 after the first leg in Manchester last week, the Spanish side went in front five minutes from the end of the first half when City captain Steph Houghton diverted a shot from Ludmila Da Silva past her own goalkeeper.

Atletico skipper Angela Sosa made it 2-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate in the 68th minute to make the tie safe with City substitute Pauline Bremer's goal after 88 minutes merely a consolation for the English side.

Barcelona reached the quarter-finals for the fifth year running after a 3-1 win at Minsk for an 8-1 victory over the Belarusian champions.

German duo Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich both completed 7-0 aggregate wins over Twente of the Netherlands and Kazygurt from Kazakhstan respectively.