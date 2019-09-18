Football: Dutch police arrest over 300 Lille fans ahead of Ajax game

THE HAGUE: Over 300 unruly Lille fans were arrested ahead of the French club's Champions League game against Ajax for public order offences, Dutch police said on Tuesday (Sep 17).

"After public order disturbances this afternoon at Strandvliet metro station, 303 arrests have been made so far, with these French supporters detained throughout the city," police in Amsterdam said on Twitter.

The supporters were arrested following unrest close to the Johan Cruyff Arena hours ahead of the Group H match.

Supporters were also walking along the metro lines, forcing officials to halt rail traffic and evacuate two stations for a short while, the ANP national news agency reported.

According to Lille, fans were peacefully heading to the match when a handful of supporters launched flares on the metro, causing them to stop, after which police arrested the troublemakers and everyone else.

"Obviously the club condemns any bad behaviour and any form of violence," Lille President Gerard Lopez told AFP, adding that Lille were "in touch with the Dutch police".

Around 3,000 fans made the short trip from Lille to Amsterdam to watch their team start their first Champions League campaign in seven years against the side that made it to the semi-finals last season.

