Football: Dutchman Van Wolfswinkel back training after brain surgery

Soccer Football - Champions League - Basel Press Conference & Training - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Mar 6, 2018 BaselÕs Ricky van Wolfswinkel during the press conference. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)
REUTERS: FC Basel centre forward Ricky van Wolfswinkel has returned to full training after recovering from surgery to treat a brain aneurysm, the Swiss Super League side have said.

The Dutch 31-year-old, who has also played for Sporting Lisbon and Norwich City, was diagnosed with the condition in August last year during scans following a concussion and underwent surgery immediately.

"Ricky van Wolfswinkel is available to Marcel Koller's team again ... the therapy went according to plan," Basel said in a statement posted on their website along with a video of the player training with his team mates.

Van Wolfswinkel has made two international appearances for the Netherlands, the last of which was in 2013.

