Football: Ederson doubtful for Liverpool clash after coming off against Atalanta

MILAN: Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson could be a doubt for this weekend's Premier League clash against Liverpool after being substituted at half-time in their Champions League game against Atalanta in Milan on Wednesday.

Claudio Bravo was introduced after the break for the Premier League champions.

Liverpool lead second-placed Man City by six points, and a win at Anfield on Sunday would be a massive boost for Pep Guardiola's side in their bid to defend the Premier League title.

City are already without defenders Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while David Silva is also struggling with a thigh problem ahead of the weekend.