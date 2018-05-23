Football: Emery's website appears to confirm Arsenal appointment

LONDON: Unai Emery has strengthened speculation that he will take over as Arsenal's new manager after a photo appeared on his official website announcing him as the Premier League club's coach.

The image included a picture of the Spaniard next to the Arsenal badge with the message: "Proud to be part of the Arsenal family" before it was taken down on Tuesday (May 22).

Arsenal are expected to name the former Paris St Germain coach as successor to the long-serving Arsene Wenger this week.

Wenger left the north London club after nearly 22 years at the helm after they finished sixth in the league. Emery, who joined PSG in June 2016, left the French club at the end of this season, having led them to a domestic treble.

