Football: England captain Houghton signs new contract at Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England: England captain Steph Houghton has signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City where she has already won six major trophies, the Women's Super League leaders said on Friday.

The 31-year-old has made 160 appearances for the club since joining them from Arsenal in 2014.

"Her leadership skills are second to none and she never fails to amaze everybody here at Manchester City with her passion, drive and hunger to improve," said Gavin Makel, the club's head of women's football.

Houghton, who has made 117 appearances for her country, was awarded the England captaincy in 2014 and has helped the Lionesses to a World Cup bronze medal and successive semi-finals in three major tournaments.

City lead the WSL on goal difference from Arsenal with both clubs on 33 points from 13 games ahead of Chelsea on 32.

