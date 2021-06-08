Football: England defender White stunned by 'mind-blowing' Euro call-up

LONDON: Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White on Tuesday (Jun 7) said it was "surreal" to have earned a late call-up to England's 26-man squad for the European Championship.

The 23-year-old was named by manager Gareth Southgate as a replacement for injured Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who withdrew from the squad last week after a thigh injury during England's 1-0 win over Austria.

White, who was part of Southgate's 33-man provisional squad, made his full international debut in Sunday's 1-0 win over Romania - the final warm-up game before the Euros - after featuring as a substitute in the previous game against Austria.

"I was speechless and I felt amazing," White told a news conference. "It's mind-blowing. I didn't really expect any of this to happen. I thought I'd be somewhere hot like Portugal (for the summer).

"Even being in the 33-man squad was enough for me. To make it to the final squad was unbelievable. I don't think I've let it settle in just yet.

"I've played in all the leagues and before each one I wondered whether I could step up to that league, but I've managed to do it. It's another one of them."

England start their campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on Jun 13 before they face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on Jun 22, with all the games being played at Wembley.

