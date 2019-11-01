Football: England plan celebration of 1,000th international

LONDON: England's 1966 World Cup winners, former captains and most capped players have been invited to celebrate the country's 1,000th international against Montenegro in November.

The Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley will see England become the first country to reach 1,000 senior men's internationals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

147 years since the first against Scotland, the English Football Association are marking the occasion in a number of ways, including recognising the notable contributions of former internationals while the current crop will wear individual 'legacy numbers' on their shirts.

England manager Gareth Southgate, who represented his country 57 times and has the legacy number 1,071, believes the Nov 14 qualifier will be an occasion to remember.

"It encapsulates the history and the importance of the team going back right the way through," Southgate said.

"We always talk to the players about the badge on the front of the shirt and how we are a small part of that history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's important we respect the shirt and leave it in a better place than when we found it. So, to be involved in this game is a particularly poignant moment, especially given that some of our great former players will be at the match."