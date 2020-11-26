Football: England's players' union chief to stand down by season's end

REUTERS: Gordon Taylor, chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) which represents players in England and Wales, will step down by the end of the season after nearly 40 years in charge, British media reported on Wednesday.

Taylor, who has headed the players' body since 1981, announced his decision in a letter to PFA members, the contents of which were first reported by the Daily Telegraph.

The 75-year-old had said after the PFA's annual general meeting in March last year that he would step down after the completion of a review of the organisation's governance.

Taylor has faced criticism over his salary level, and more than 200 former and current players signed a letter in November 2018 calling for him to stand down and urging the modernisation of the PFA.

More recently, the PFA has faced renewed criticism over a perceived lack of support for former players with dementia.

"As I announced at our previous AGM, now that the Independent Review process has completed, I too will step down, by the end of the current season," Taylor wrote in his letter to PFA members.

"A new chief executive will be elected following the recruitment procedure recommended by the Independent Review, and we have already made substantial progress in that direction.

"I will of course be available in the future whenever needed to support the PFA."

