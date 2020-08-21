Football: England women's player of the year Bronze to leave Lyon

LONDON: England defender Lucy Bronze, her country's female player of the year for 2019, said on Thursday (Aug 20) she would be leaving French side Olympique Lyonnais when her contract expires at the end of the month.

"I won't be staying at Lyon, I know that for sure," the 28-year-old told BBC radio.

The right back, who helped England reach the women's World Cup semi-finals in France last year, has been linked to a move back to her former club Manchester City.

Lyon are chasing a fifth consecutive Champions League title in a 10-day tournament starting in Spain on Friday and Bronze has signed a short-term extension to cover that after her original deal expired in June.

The French side play Bayern Munich in a quarter-final in Bilbao on Saturday.

