Football: European leagues break new spending records in transfer window

PARIS: Europe's big five leagues spent a record US$4.21 billion (3.62 billion euros) in the summer transfer window, according to a study published on Wednesday (Sep 12) by FIFA.

The total amount of money spent by clubs in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France was up 6.6 per cent on the US$3.95 billion spent in the same transfer window last year.

The English Premier League unsurprisingly contributed more than any other league, but while its 20 clubs spent a combined US$1.44 billion, the increase in spending was greatest in Italy, where it was up almost 75 per cent.

That was fuelled to a large extent by Cristiano Ronaldo's 100 million-euro move from Real Madrid to Juventus, while spending by clubs in Spain's La Liga rose 42.2 per cent.

Worldwide, the amount of money spent between Jun 1 and Sep 1 hit a record US$5.44 billion, as 182 of FIFA's 211 member associations had their transfer window open.

The results are taken from analysis of FIFA's own International Transfer Matching System, which registers all completed transfers.

