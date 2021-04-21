Football: Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League plans

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham withdrew on Tuesday (Apr 20) from proposals for a European Super League (ESL) as the controversial plan collapsed amid a furious backlash.

Chelsea are reportedly set to follow, leaving just six sides – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus – still involved in the project.

Reaction to the plans has been scathing, with politicians and football authorities threatening to take legal action against the so-called "dirty dozen", who were told they faced potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.

"Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League," the 20-time English champions said in a statement.

"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders. We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."

United also announced on Tuesday that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will leave his role by the end of the year.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson posted his disapproval of the plans on behalf of the squad on Twitter.

In a statement, Liverpool said: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

"In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions."

A sign trailed by a plane flying over Elland Road before the match between Leeds and Liverpool with a slogan against a proposed new European Super League. (Photo: AFP/Clive Brunskill)

Arsenal went further by apologising to supporters for misjudging the move to sign up to the proposals.

"It was never our intention to cause such distress, however when the invitation to join the Super League came, while knowing there were no guarantees, we did not want to be left behind to ensure we protected Arsenal and its future," the Gunners said in a statement.

"As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it."

Earlier on Tuesday, Manchester City said in a statement that it has "formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League".



Twelve of Europe's top football clubs had announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.

The 20-team ESL was designed by the European giants to guarantee revenue from regular matches against one another without the risk of failing to qualify for 12 founder members.

However, the plan was fiercely criticised by even their own players and managers for acting as a closed shop.

The sport’s governing bodies, other teams and fan organisations said it would increase the power and wealth of the elite clubs and the partially closed structure of the league goes against European football's long-standing model.



The Super League organisation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



WIDESPREAD OPPOSITION

The breakaway move has prompted a wave of protest from within the game, political world and public opinion, particularly in England.

The opposition has focused on the fact that the founder members of the league will be given automatic places in the competition - in contrast to UEFA's elite Champions League where qualification must be earned.

Real Madrid's Perez has argued that the new competition will generate increased revenue and benefit the entire game.



Manchester City acted just hours after the Super League won a preliminary ruling from a Madrid court to stop UEFA and the sport's global governing body FIFA from imposing sanctions designed to stop the new formation.

The company set up to run the new league is headquartered in Madrid. The court said in a ruling seen by Reuters that FIFA, UEFA and all its associated federations must not adopt "any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way" the Super League's creation.



The Super League has been hoping that a mixture of defensive court actions and momentum would lead soccer's authorities to accept their new competition within the game.

But FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that the clubs cannot be "half in, half out" of the established framework.

UEFA had threatened to ban the Super League's 12 founding clubs from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash.

"We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be half in and half out," Infantino told UEFA's congress in Montreux, Switzerland.

The magnitude of the upheaval has led political leaders across Europe to speak out, and, in some cases, to threaten intervention.

The president of UEFA Aleksander Ceferin accused the breakaway dozen of contempt for smaller clubs, but insisted there was still time for reconciliation.

