Football: Everton boss Silva charged with improper conduct

LONDON: Everton manager Marco Silva was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association on Monday (Mar 11) following his rant at referee Lee Mason and his assistants.

Silva stormed onto the pitch to confront Mason and his fellow officials after Everton blew a two-goal lead in their 3-2 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

He was strongly critical of the officials when he spoke to the media after the match, insisting that two of Newcastle's goals were clearly offside.

Silva reserved particular criticism for one of Mason's assistants, saying: "He is always seeing different things than what is normal."

The former Watford boss has been charged with a breach of rule E3 and has been given until Thursday evening to respond to the charge.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was given a two-game touchline ban after being found guilty of breaching the same rule last month.

