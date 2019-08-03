Football: Everton sign Ivory Coast midfielder Gbamin

LONDON: Everton signed Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Mainz for an undisclosed fee on Friday (Aug 2).

Gbamin agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League outfit and fills the void left by Idrissa Gueye's move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week.

The 23-year-old told Evertontv: "It's a big moment with a lot of emotion and now it's on me to prove on the pitch why they bought me.

"I'm excited because Everton is a great club here in England with a big history and ambition, so I didn't think for more than a moment.

"I like to go in the duels. I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition. All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch."

Gbamin began his career at Lens before joining Bundesliga outfit Mainz in 2016, where he made 86 league appearances and scored three goals.

Everton boss Marco Silva added: "He is full of ambition to play for Everton, fits with our model and he will give us different solutions in our midfield."