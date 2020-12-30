Football: Everton yet to receive clarification after City game postponed, says Ancelotti

REUTERS: Everton have not yet received a clarification from the Premier League fully explaining the reasons why Monday's match against Manchester City was called off, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday (Dec 30).

The Premier League agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution after City lodged a request when fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in their squad but Everton asked for a "full disclosure" regarding the outbreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premier League rules state that a game cannot be postponed unless a team has fewer than 14 players available. Monday's match was set to be played in front of 2,000 fans at Goodison Park.

"We didn't receive full information from the Premier League on the postponement but we expect it soon," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Friday's match against West Ham United.

"We were at the hotel but it doesn't matter if it's early, it doesn't change the situation, which was quite clear. We move forward.

"The fact that we didn't play against City, we can have fresh legs against West Ham. It can be an advantage, I hope that we're ready."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country was also reflected in Premier League testing when the top flight recorded 18 positive tests - the most in a week this season.

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce called for a temporary halt to the season and Ancelotti made a plea to the public, urging them to follow the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

"We have to take care of this... I think not all the people are following the protocols, wearing masks and social distancing," he added.

Ancelotti said Richarlison was fit again following a concussion in the League Cup last week but midfielder James Rodriguez will only return in the new year.

"For James, we have to look day by day. Unfortunately, he's not ready yet," Ancelotti said. "It's taking a little bit longer, so I hope that for the next game (against Rotherham United in the FA Cup), he'll be ready."

