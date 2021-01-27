Football: Ex-Manchester United star Kagawa moves to Greek side PAOK

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa has signed for PAOK Thessaloniki in an 18-month deal, the Greek Super League club announced on Wednesday (Jan 27).

PAOK did not reveal any financial details of the deal for the 31-year-old, who has played almost 100 times for Japan since making his international debut as a teenager in 2008, scoring 31 goals.

Kagawa moves to Greece after his contract was rescinded at former club Real Zaragoza in October last year.

After beginning his career at Cerezo Osaka in 2006 Kagawa made his name in Europe at Borussia Dortmund, where in two spells he scored 60 goals in over 200 appearances for the Bundesliga club, winning two league titles and two German Cups.

He moved to England in 2012 and played over 50 times for United, winning the 2013 Premier League title - in Alex Ferguson's final season as manager - before returning to Dortmund two years later.

He played another five years for Dortmund before moving to Zaragoza in the summer of 2019 after a spell on loan at Turkish team Besiktas earlier that year.

