Football: Extra police to be deployed at West Ham

LONDON: Extra police will be employed at West Ham United's next home game following crowd trouble at their last Premier League match, London Stadium's Safety Advisory Group (SAG) announced following an emergency meeting on Thursday.

Four pitch invasions marred West Ham's 3-0 home defeat by Burnley on Saturday and SAG warned that future trouble could lead to ground closures.

"Following reassurances that have been given, it is the SAG's view that the council does not need to use the ultimate sanction, which would see capacity reduced at the venue and spectators excluded. The remaining homes games will be closely monitored," SAG said in a statement.

"The SAG must make clear that in the event of future disorder, it would seriously consider advising the certifying authority to take forward this sanction."

West Ham's co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold had to leave the directors' box for their own safety and the club are seeking life bans for the supporters who ran on to the pitch.

The FA has launched an inquiry into the situation and the Premier League also voiced its concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

West Ham are 16th in the 20-team Premier League standings, three points above the relegation zone with eight matches left this season. Their next home game is against Southampton on March 31.

