Football: FA board moves Wembley sale issue to full council

LONDON: The plans for the sale of Wembley Stadium will move to the Football Association's (FA) full council meeting in October after coming through a key board meeting on Thursday.

Wembley, the home of the England national team, is intended to be sold to US billionaire Shahid Khan, owner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertisement

"The sale of Wembley Stadium, the negotiated protections and an outlined plan to invest 600 million pounds into football community facilities, were presented and discussed at The FA Board meeting today," an FA spokesperson said.

"Following on from this discussion, The FA Board has agreed to take the presentation to The FA Council to get its input now that the full facts are known."

Under the plan, the FA would keep Wembley as the main venue for major matches, including most England internationals and the FA Cup Final.

Khan has said his bid was not a precursor to moving the Jaguars, who have played one home NFL game per season at Wembley since 2013, to London permanently.



Advertisement