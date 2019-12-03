Football: FA Cup matches to be delayed by a minute for mental health awareness

All 32 England's FA Cup third-round ties will be delayed by one minute as part of a campaign to promote mental health, the Football Association has said.

The 'Take a Minute' initiative is in partnership with the FA's Heads Up campaign and Public Health England's Every Mind Matters programme.

"Whilst delaying kick-off times by 60 seconds is a simple idea, it provides a powerful platform for us and our Heads Up charity partners to deliver a really important message on mental health," FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

The move will affect matches from Jan 3 to Jan 6.

Source: Reuters

