Football: FA opens investigation into Hennessey's alleged Nazi salute

LONDON: The English Football Association (FA) is looking into an alleged Nazi salute made by Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey in a group photo with team mates.

Wales international Hennessey was pictured with his right arm in the air in a photo posted on Instagram by Palace's German midfielder Max Meyer.

The 31-year-old has denied making such a salute, claiming on Twitter that he was calling out the person taking the photograph.

"It's been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute," Hennessey said.

"I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne."

The FA said it is aware of the incident and is now making enquiries.

Meyer had posted the picture following Palace's 1-0 win over League Two side Grimsby Town in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (Jan 5).

Hennessey, who was recalled to the Palace starting lineup, has won 81 caps for Wales and helped his country to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

