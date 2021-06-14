Football: Fan in 'serious condition' after fall from stands at Wembley

LONDON: A fan was taken to hospital in serious condition after falling from the stands during England's 1-0 victory over Croatia in their Group D European Championship match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said the supporter fell from the stands just after the match kicked off and that the incident would be fully investigated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition," the spokesperson added.

About 22,500 supporters, a quarter of Wembley's capacity, were allowed in to watch the match, which England won thanks to Raheem Sterling's second-half goal.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)