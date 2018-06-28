Football: FAS announces Singapore women's national team squad for ASEAN championship

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore on Thursday (Jun 28) announced the Singapore women's national team squad that will be competing in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship.

The tournament will be held from Jun 30 to Jul 13 in Palembang, Indonesia.

Coached by K Balagumaran, a former S.League coach of the year nominee in 2016, the squad contains three 16-year-old players - Afiqah Omar, Syazwani Ruzi and Umairah Hamdan.



Priscilla Tan, 24, is the only player based overseas - turning out for Eastern Suburbs FC in the Australia National Premier League Women's.



Singapore are drawn in Group B alongside Myanmar, Philippines, Indonesia and 2016 runners-up Vietnam.



In the 2016 edition, the Lionesses were also grouped with Vietnam and Philippines. They finished bottom of the group with three defeats, conceding 24 goals without scoring.



However, Balagumaran said he has seen "vast improvements in the team" in the past year.



"The squad also recorded some credible results during our training camp in Vietnam and a 2-0 win over Maldives in March this year," he said.

"We are in a tough group; it will not be easy facing Vietnam who were the runners-up in the last edition of the competition, and Myanmar who placed third.

"But we will be looking to give the teams a good fight and to close the gap between us and our neighbouring countries.”

The Lionesses are currently ranked 101 in the FIFA rankings. Their most recent result was a 4-0 friendly defeat to Malaysia on Jun 21.



Singapore women's national team full squad:



Goalkeepers: Pamela Kong (Arion Football Academy), Noor Kusumawati, Nur Shahira (Warriors FC)

Defenders: Fatin Aqillah, Suria Priya (Tanjong Pagar United), Nur Izyani, Syazwani Ruzi (Warriors), Nur Shaahidah, Umairah Hamdan (Tampines Changkat CSC), Angelyn Pang (Woodlands Wellington), Siti Rosnani (Police Sports Association)

Midfielders: Joey Cheng, Stephanie Gigette A Dominguez, Lim Li Xian (Warriors), Rochelle Chan, Ho Hui Xian (Woodlands Wellington), Ernie Sulastri, Nur Afiqah Omar (Tampines Changkat CSC), Nur Emilia Natasha (Police Sports Association), Nur Farhanah (Tanjong Pagar United), Nur Izzati (Arion Football Academy), Priscilla Tan (Eastern Suburbs)

Forward: Sitianiwati Rosielin (Warriors)