Football: Ferdinand offers to 'educate' fan arrested for racially abusing him

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has offered to meet and educate a fan who was ejected and arrested for racially abusing him at the final Premier League game of the season between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on Sunday.

Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles with United, was working as a broadcaster for BT Sport when the incident occurred, and West Midlands Police confirmed on Twitter that a fan had been arrested.

"It's pleasing to see and refreshing (to see a person arrested), but listen, I'd love to meet up with the fella and just educate him a little bit," Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

"I think that's part of the problem - punishing people without education isn't the way forward," he added.

Premier League players have taken a knee at the beginning of games this season to protest against racism.

