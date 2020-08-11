Football: Fernandes penalty sends Man United into Europa League semis

COLOGNE, Germany: Manchester United reached the Europa League semi-finals as midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a 95th-minute penalty to secure a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen after extra time on Monday (Aug 10).

United, who won Europe's second-tier competition in 2017, will next meet either Sevilla or Wolverhampton Wanderers for a berth in the final after grinding down their stubborn Danish opponents in an entertaining last-eight clash.

Copenhagen dominated the opening half and missed several chances before United moved up a gear in the second, hitting the woodwork twice and forcing a string of superb saves from goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

Fernandes settled the contest when he drilled his spot-kick past Johnsson after Anthony Martial, who saw several sitters thwarted by the keeper, was fouled by Andreas Bjelland.

Copenhagen came forward in search of an equaliser in the last 15 minutes of extra time but United's defence, which looked shaky all evening, held out as the team booked a semi-final spot.

