Football: FIFA rules Modeste had no right to quit Tianjin for Cologne

BERLIN: FIFA has thrown Anthony Modeste's transfer to Cologne in doubt by declaring his decision to walk out on Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian was not justified by unpaid salary.

The 30-year-old French striker walked out on the Chinese club last year, citing a lack of pay, and signed a new contract until 2023 with ex-club Cologne, for whom he scored 25 goals in 34 league games in 2016/17.

Advertisement

Tianjin Quanjian, or Tianjin Tianhai as they has since been renamed, face an uncertain future and reportedly need to sell players to survive due to excessive spending.

After two seasons in China, Modeste quit the Chinese Super League in mid-2018 and, after training with Cologne in the winter break, was due to make his first appearance in the second Bundesliga on Thursday at Union Berlin.

However, FIFA has ruled Modeste's switch is invalid after the matter was brought before their Dispute Resolution Chamber.

The chamber "rules that Tianjin Quanjian FC is required to pay the outstanding compensation to the player, but it has been determined that they (Modeste) terminated their employment with Tianjin Quanjian FC without good reason," said FIFA in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cologne currently sit second in the second Bundesliga and are chasing promotion back to the top flight.

On Friday, Cologne announced FIFA had suspended their registration for Modeste.