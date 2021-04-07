Football: FIFA suspends Pakistan, Chad football federations

ZURICH: FIFA has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) due to third-party interference, as well as the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) due to government interference, football's global governing body said on Wednesday (Apr 7).

FIFA said in a statement the decision to suspend the PFF was prompted by the recent "hostile takeover" of its headquarters in Lahore by a group of protesters and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF.



