Football: FIGC opens probe into Lazio over potential violation of COVID-19 rules

MILAN: Italy's soccer federation FIGC said on Tuesday (Nov 3) it opened a probe into Serie A club Lazio for the potential violation of COVID-19 health protocols when carrying out testing.

In a statement published on its website, FIGC said it carried out inspections into Lazio's sport center near Rome and seized the result of swabs on players, tested ahead of last week's matches against Brugge and Torino.

FIGC also requested Lazio to submit the results of the swabs carried out ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against Zenit.

