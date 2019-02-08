Football: Fire at Flamengo training centre in Rio kills 10

RIO DE JANEIRO: A fire at the training centre of Rio de Janeiro soccer club Flamengo killed 10 people and injured at least three others on Friday (Feb 8), firefighters said.

The fire broke out at Ninho do Urubu, a state-of-the-art training centre that was expanded and opened only two months ago.

It was not known if any players were hurt in the blaze, although the club has accommodation for teenage players at the ground. Youth league teams also train at the facility.

"The kids from the Flamengo youth team were sleeping there at the time," firefighter Douglas Henaut told Globo News.

The dead were six players and four team staff, the channel Sportv said.



The main team had been due to practice at the same facility later in the morning.

Ariel footage showed corrugated iron roofs distorted by the fire and piles of charred items. Nearby trees were also scorched by the flames.

People embrace in front of the training centre of Rio's soccer club Flamengo, after a deadly fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb 8, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

After years of financial difficulties, Flamengo last year spent 23 million reais (US$6.2 million) to expand the Ninho do Urubu facilities. In addition to accommodation for young players, the facilities include several pitches, an aquatic park, a gym, a medical centre and a mini stadium.

The Ninho do Urubu, or Vulture's Nest, is so called because the club's symbol is a vulture.

Vinicius Junior, the teenage Real Madrid forward who trained at the facility before joining for the Spanish giants last year, tweeted his condolences.

"What sad News! Praying for everyone! Strength, strength, strength," he wrote.

The fire followed days of heavy rains that hit the city and killed at least six people.

The alma mater of players such as Zico, Junior and Leonardo, Flamengo is one of the best-supported clubs in Brazil and is well-known around the world.



Known by fans as the red-and-black, they won the Copa Libertadores, South America's version of the Champions League, in 1981 and lifted the Intercontinental Cup a few months later.

