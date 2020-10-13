Football: Five positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests
REUTERS: The Premier League said on Monday (Oct 12) that five people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.
The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.
"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday, Oct 5, and Sunday, Oct 11, 1,128 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were five new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.
A total of 34 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in six rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sep 12.
