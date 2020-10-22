Football: Flick challenges Coman to bring Champions League form to Bundesliga

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has challenged Kingsley Coman to replicate his Champions League form in the Bundesliga after the France winger netted twice and assisted another goal in Wednesday's 4-0 rout of Atletico Madrid.

Coman, 24, scored either side of efforts from Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso as holders Bayern opened the defence of their title by inflicting the joint-heaviest defeat of Diego Simeone's nine-year spell as Atletico coach.

"We said to him: 'This is the benchmark', and that is how he will be measured in the next games," Flick said of Coman in the post-match press conference.

Bayern have won their last 12 Champions League matches, extending the tournament record.

Coman picked up where he left off in last season's final 59 days previously in Lisbon, where he headed the winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain.

He has only managed 19 goals in 110 Bundesliga matches spread out over six seasons, but has needed just 29 games to conjure up 10 goals and 11 assists in Europe.

"It is important that he not only creates but also scores goals," Flick said.

"This is also part of playing in the Bundesliga -- you have to expect the same from a player of his quality in the other competitions.

"That's what we will be looking at closely in the next few weeks."

Bayern face a run of four away games after Saturday's home Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bavarians have bounced back from a shock 4-1 defeat at Hoffenheim earlier this month with five straight victories in all competitions.

Flick was impressed by his team's aggressiveness and desire to win.

"Our physical presence, wanting to win every duel - that was good for us today and was missing a little bit in the last few games," he said.