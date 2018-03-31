Football: Former England captain Wilkins 'fights for life' after heart attack

LONDON: Former England captain and Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan midfielder Ray Wilkins was fighting for his life on Friday (Mar 30) following a heart attack with his wife telling British media: "It's very, very bad."

Wilkins, 61, is understood to have fallen and hit his head after his heart stopped. He has been placed in an induced coma at a London hospital.

"He is not in a good state at all, I'm afraid. He's critically ill," Wilkins' wife Jackie told The Mirror newspaper.

"The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he's had to be put in an induced coma. It's very, very bad."

Wilkins played 84 times for England, captaining his country 10 times between 1976 and 1986.

His playing career also took him to Paris Saint Germain, Glasgow Rangers and Queen's Park Rangers.

He coached QPR, Fulham and Jordan as well as becoming caretaker manager at Chelsea when Luiz Felipe Scolari was sacked in 2009.

Wilkins, who has been employed as a TV pundit, also worked alongside Guus Hiddink at Stamford Bridge and was assistant when Carlo Ancelotti took over.

"The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea Football Club are with Ray Wilkins and his family tonight. Keep fighting Ray, you have our love and support," said a statement on the Chelsea Twitter feed.