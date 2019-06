PARIS: The banned ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini was freed from French custody on Wednesday (Jun 18), an AFP journalist said, after several hours of questioning in connection with a criminal investigation into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

"He is no longer in custody," William Bourdon, the lawyer of the French football legend, said shortly before 1.00am. There had been "a lot of fuss over nothing", he added.

