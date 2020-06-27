Football: Fortuna Duesseldorf relegated after final-day defeat

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Fortuna Duesseldorf were relegated from the Bundesliga on Saturday (Jun 27) after losing their last match of the regular season 3-0 away at in-form Union Berlin.

Duesseldorf knew victory would guarantee avoiding automatic relegation and put them into a playoff against the third team in the second-tier.

But goals from Union's Anthony Ujah, Christian Gentner and Suleiman Abdullahi sent them to defeat, allowing Werder Bremen to move above them and seal a playoff spot after romping to a 6-1 win over Cologne.

Duesseldorf ended up with 30 points and will join already-relegated SC Paderborn. Werder Bremen ended on 31 points.

