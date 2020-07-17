Football: Four-goal Inter move within six points of Juve

MILAN: Alexis Sanchez scored and set up another goal as Inter Milan moved second in Serie A, six points behind leaders Juventus, on Thursday (Jul 16) with a 4-0 win which pushed bottom club SPAL closer to relegation.

Antonio Conte's side revived their title challenge, taking advantage of defending champions Juventus' draw with Sassuolo on Wednesday, with Atalanta a further point adrift in third with five games left to play.

Juventus have taken just two points in their last three matches, but have the advantage of a superior head-to-head record over Inter.

Maurizio Sarri's champions next play fourth-placed Lazio, still only eight points off the pace themselves, while Inter take on fifth-placed Roma this weekend.

Inter are bidding for their first Scudetto since winning the treble in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Sanchez teed up Antonio Candreva for the opener eight minutes before the break in Emilia-Romagna.

Cristiano Biraghi added a second on 55 minutes and then crossed for Sanchez to head in on the hour mark.

Ashley Young picked out Roberto Gagliardini to tap in a fourth with 16 minutes to go.

Luigi Di Biagio's SPAL are bottom of the table, 11 points from safety, with a return to Serie B looming.

Torino, in 15th, moved eight points clear of the drop zone with a 3-0 win over relegation rivals Genoa.

Brazilian Bremer rose highest to nod in for the hosts after half an hour.

Andrea Belotti set up Serbian substitute Sasa Lukic to fire in his first goal this season with 14 minutes left, with the Torino captain then scoring himself.

Genoa are hovering one point above Lecce, who occupy the final relegation place, with the two teams meeting on Sunday.